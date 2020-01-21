'China in Close Communication with S. Korea, Other Nations on Virus'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese Embassy in the United States said on Wednesday that Chinese authorities are in close communication with South Korea, the U.S. and other nations to help fight the spread of a new coronavirus.The embassy wrote on Twitter that China's National Health Commission is maintaining close communication with counterparts in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States and other countries as well as their embassies in China.It added that the commission is sharing the latest information while helping with diagnostic verification.The four countries recently confirmed cases of the new virus within their borders.The embassy said Beijing has shared information with the World Health Organization(WHO) and other countries and regions on 15 occasions, adding the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus has also been offered to the WHO.It said the National Health Commission has organized four meetings with WHO experts and invited them to Wuhan to collect first-hand information.The global health body is set to decide Thursday whether to declare a global health emergency over the outbreak of the new pneumonia-like virus.