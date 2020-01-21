Survey: S. Koreans' SNS Use Declined for First Time in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans' use of social networking services(SNS) declined for the first time last year, amid the waning popularity of some platforms in the country.According to the state-run Korea Information Society Development Institute on Monday, 47-point-seven percent of the more than one-thousand-800 people surveyed nationwide in 2019 said they used SNS, down from 48-point-two percent in 2018.The numbers had been rising steadily since the first tally was carried out in 2011, when SNS usage stood at 16-point-eight percent.Twenty-nine-point-six percent cited using Facebook, followed by 26-point-three percent who used KakaoStory and 19-point-three percent naming Instagram.Aside from Instagram, usage of the platforms all declined in the past year.TV still remained the most popular outlet among different media services.The respondents spent an average of over 3 hours a day watching TV while spending one hour and 54 minutes on their mobile phones.