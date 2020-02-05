China Virus Death Toll Tops 800

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese health authorities said the death toll from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country surpassed 800 overnight, overtaking the global toll for SARS.According to China's National Health Commission, as of 12 a.m. Sunday, the overall death toll for the country soared to 811, with 37-thousand-198 confirmed cases.The number of deaths and confirmed cases across the nation increased by 89 and two-thousand-656, respectively, in a day.It is the first time over 80 people died of the respiratory disease in one day for two straight days since the Chinese agency began compiling related data on January 20th.However, the daily number of newly confirmed cases fell below three-thousand on Saturday for the first time in five days.Of the latest figures, 81 deaths were reported in Hubei province, where ground zero for the coronavirus, Wuhan, is located.