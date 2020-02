Photo : YONHAP News

This year's Oscar for Best Director went to South Korea's Bong Joon-ho.During the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, Bong received the honor for his black comedy "Parasite." He beat out Quentin Tarantino, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese and Sam Mendes for the prize."Parasite" also won for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay at this year's awards, marking the first time a South Korean picture has won an Oscar.Earlier this month, the South Korean film also received best original screenplay awards from the Writers Guild of America and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. It also won the top prize at last year's Cannes Film Festival and a Golden Globe for best foreign language film last month.