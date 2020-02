Photo : KBS News

A local think tank estimates that a spread of the novel coronavirus on par with the 2015 MERS outbreak could result in a plunge of one-point-65 million tourists to South Korea.The figure was released on Wednesday by the Korea Economic Research Institute.This translates into an estimated four-point-six trillion won in losses in annual tourism revenues.The institute added that tourism is among the most vulnerable industries in the short term and called for the need to establish a solid nationwide quarantine system.