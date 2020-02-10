Pres. Moon Intent on Overcoming COVID-19 Situation through Joint Efforts with Bizs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with business leaders from the nation’s six conglomerates on Thursday and vowed joint efforts to overcome the novel coronavirus scare in the nation.Among those the president met at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry were Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Company Vice Chairman Yoon Yeo-chul, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Lotte Corporation Vice Chairman Hwang Kag-gyu and CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun.At the meeting, Moon expressed deep regret over how the virus outbreak has stunted economic recovery.He then said the spread of the virus will soon end, stressing that now is the time for the government and business world to join forces and work to revive the recovery.Moon vowed to help companies’ investment and innovation efforts through significant tax breaks and exceptions in regulations as he urged companies to continuously pursue the facility investment projects they had planned before the virus outbreak.