700 S. Koreans Who Entered Nation from Wuhan to Leave Isolation Facilities from Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 700 South Koreans who entered the nation from the Chinese city of Wuhan starting late last month via two evacuation flights have all tested negative for the novel coronavirus following a 14-day isolation period.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced on Friday that with those test results, some 530 people staying at the Police Human Resources Development Institute in South Chungcheong Province and some 170 staying at the National Human Resources Development Institute in North Chungcheong Province will be leaving the facilities this weekend.On Saturday, 366 South Koreans who returned home via the first evacuation flight on January 31st will be leaving the state-designated facilities.On Sunday, the group who entered the nation via the second evacuation flight on February first will be heading home as well.