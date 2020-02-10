Snow Advisories Issued for Jeolla, Chungcheong Provinces

The skies are likely to be cloudy nationwide on Monday, with snow advisories issued for parts of the nation.Snow advisories are in place for parts of Jeolla, Chungcheong and Gyeonggi Provinces, with up to 30 centimeters forecast for Dokdo, Ulleung Island and mountain areas on Jeju Island.The country's west coast in South Chungcheong Province and Jeolla Provinces are expected to receive five to ten centimeters of snow, while Gyeonggi Province and other parts of Chungcheong are forecast to have one to three centimeters of snow.The mercury fell to minus six degrees Celsius in Seoul on Monday morning and afternoon highs across the country are expected to range between minus four to five degrees, eight to eleven degrees lower than the previous day.Cold wave advisories have also been issued for parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces. The cold snap will grip the nation on Tuesday with the morning low in Seoul forecast to drop to minus eight degrees Celsius.