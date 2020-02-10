S. Korea to Release 10th Coronavirus Patient on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

Another person diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in South Korea will be released from quarantine after making a full recovery.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), a 31-year-old Chinese woman will be discharged from Myongji Hospital in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Monday after testing negative for the virus two consecutive times.The woman, the country’s 28th COVID-19 case, arrived from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the disease, on January 20th. She tested positive for the virus while being quarantined at the house of the mother of a 54-year-old South Korean acquaintance in Gyeonggi Province. The acquaintance, who was confirmed to be the country’s third case, was released last week.A total of 30 people in South Korea have been diagnosed with the virus so far and nine of them have been discharged after a full recovery.