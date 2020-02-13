Finance Minister: Gov't to Unveil Additional Real Estate Regulations This Week

Photo : KBS

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will unveil additional real estate regulations this week, as housing prices in the capital region continued to rise in spite of previously introduced guidelines.Appearing on a KBS program on Monday evening, the minister said that new measures will likely be announced within this week, as soon as the related consultations are completed.The minister said the government has consulted with related ministries on the measures and its discussions with the ruling Democratic Party are also in the final stage.The remarks came as housing prices are surging in Suwon, Yongin and Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province after a series of government real estate regulations have cooled the heated housing market in Seoul.Minister Hong said that the government has closely monitored the "balloon effect" that raises housing prices in other areas and has discussed measures to address it.However, he stressed that the planned measures are not targeting certain areas such as Suwon, Yongin and Seongnam. Rather, they are part of existing regulations aimed at curbing the rise of housing prices and strengthening the crackdown on illegal real estate transactions.