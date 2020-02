Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's official newspaper reaffirmed on Tuesday that the country has no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, stressed that there has been "no single confirmed case" of the virus, quoting a public health official.The official reportedly said that after the outbreak of the virus in China, North Korea swiftly shifted into a national emergency quarantine system, implementing nationwide preventive measures.On January 28, North Korea declared a national emergency in response to the outbreak of the deadly virus in neighboring China, setting up central and regional emergency quarantine teams.North Korea has repeatedly emphasized that there has been no confirmed cases of the virus in the country.