S. Korea's Geostationary Air Monitoring Satellite to be Launched Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's geostationary environment monitoring satellite will be launched on Wednesday as scheduled.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Tuesday, the world's first geostationary environment monitoring satellite, Chollian-2B, will be launched from the Guiana Space Center in South America at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday.The three-point-four-ton satellite will be carried on top of the Ariane-5 space vehicle.The satellite arrived at the space center via air on January 6 from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and went through checkups for a month.The Chollian-2B, a twin satellite of the Chollian-2A launched in December 2018, will reportedly observe and monitor 20 types of air pollutants at a fixed position 36-thousand kilometers above the Earth's equator.It will carry out initial operations for a few months before sending real-time data on ocean conditions in October, followed by atmospheric information starting in 2021.