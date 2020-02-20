KFTA Urges Delay in Start of School Semester

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations wants the government to formally recognize infectious disease as a reason to reduce the number of school days.The organization said that with the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the city of Daegu, schools nationwide are undecided as to whether to start the semester on schedule.It urged the Education Ministry to draft uniform guidelines so the first day of school can be postponed. Along with this, the federation also asked for an increase in the limit on how many days can be reduced. Currently there can only be a one tenth reduction in the number of days.Current law indicates natural disasters and situations related to the curricula among reasons for why school days can be cut. Teachers’ groups are repeatedly calling for a unified government standard on school closures aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak.