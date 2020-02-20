S. Korea Reports 1st Death Involving COVID-19 Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A person confirmed with COVID-19 in South Korea has died.The central disaster relief headquarters said a 63-year-old man died of pneumonia-like symptoms on Wednesday at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province. A diagnosis test conducted on his body confirmed on Thursday that he contracted the coronavirus.It is South Korea's first death involving a confirmed case, though the cause of death is yet unknown. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.Health authorities say he had been hospitalized at the same hospital for over 20 years.Twelve others were also diagnosed with the virus at the same hospital.Around 120 people, including 109 patients at a psychiatric ward, were tested at the hospital on Wednesday morning, after two patients at the same ward were diagnosed with the virus the previous day.The central disaster relief headquarters is looking into a possible connection between the mass infection at the hospital and the nation’s 31st patient.The patient, a 61-year-old woman who is suspected of being a “super spreader” in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, was found to have visited Cheongdo early this month.The Daegu branch of a religious sect she has been a member of was also found to have sent some adherents to the North Gyeongsang county recently for volunteer work.Forty-two other members of the sect were diagnosed with the virus after the 31st patient’s confirmation on Tuesday.The number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea jumped to 104 as of Thursday afternoon, including 22 additional cases compiled since 9 a.m.