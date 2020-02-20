Chief Prosecutor Holds Staff Meeting on COVID-19 Response

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl has issued an order to keep summonses to a minimum in an effort to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.The Supreme Prosecutor's Office held an extended staff meeting on Friday to examine their response to the viral outbreak and discuss future measures.Chief prosecutor Yoon asked officials to thoroughly abide by government rules on preventing the spread of the virus without creating a vacuum in law enforcement.Following his order, the office launched a COVID-19 response task force.Response teams will be formed at 18 district prosecutors' offices nationwide.Summoning suspects for questioning will also be kept at a minimum for the time being.This is to reduce unnecessary travel prevent infections from spreading to detention facilities and local communities.The prosecution will also refrain from hosting group events and will update its contact system with public health centers.