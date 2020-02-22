COVID-19 Infections Rise to 346, Related Death Toll at 2

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 142 new cases of the new coronavirus as of Saturday morning, bringing the total number of infections to 346.The central quarantine headquarters said that 38 of the 142 new cases are connected to a church of a religious sect in the city of Daegu while 92 cases trace back to Daenam Hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo.A patient who was transferred from this hospital to port city Busan died on Friday, raising the country's COVID-19-related death toll to two. The 54-year-old woman had been bed-ridden at Daenam Hospital with chronic pneumonia.Among the newly confirmed cases, 103 are reported in North Gyeongsang Province followed by 28 in Daegu.Nearly 55-hundred people are currently being tested for the virus while just under 13-thousand-800 have so far tested negative.