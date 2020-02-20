COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Surpass 600, Death Toll Rises to 5

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon, bringing the total number of infections to 602.The central quarantine headquarters said that COVID-19 related death also rose to five.The latest victim was a 57-year-old South Korean woman who died atKyungpook National University Hospital while being treated for the novel coronavirus.The woman, the country's 38th confirmed case, was reportedly connected to the Shincheonji Church in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a number of infections were reported in the past few days. Health authorities are looking into the exact cause of her death.Of the 602 confirmed cases in the country, 329 are connected to the church.About eight-thousand people are currently being tested for the virus while some 17-thousand-500 have so far tested negative.