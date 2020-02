Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold a three-day interpellation session on Monday ahead of the April general elections.According to the assembly on Sunday, the parliamentary question-and-answer session will focus on politics, diplomacy, unification and security on Monday, economy on Tuesday and education, society and culture on Wednesday.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will attend the session and answer questions from lawmakers for the first time since he took office on January 14.The rival parties are expected to clash in the planned session over the government's response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.