Photo : YONHAP News

Another person in South Korea has died of the novel coronavirus, bringing the virus-related death toll in the nation to seven.Local health authorities on Monday confirmed the death of a 62-year-old man, who had been bed-ridden at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang Province, one of the country’s major outbreak spots.The number of cumulative infections rose by 161 overnight to 763 as of Monday at 9 a.m.