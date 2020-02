Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders and some of the lawmakers of the main opposition United Future Party have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.A statement issued from the party on Tuesday said that Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn took the virus test on Monday and tested negative on Tuesday morning.The statement said that Hwang will continue in his roles as the party chair and the head of the party's COVID-19 special committee.Floor Leader Shim Jae-cheol and Representatives Jun Hee-kyung, Kwak Sang-do and Song Eon-seog also tested negative for the virus.Shim and the lawmakers took the tests on Monday after they had come into contact with a person at a forum at the National Assembly last week, who was quarantined after testing positive for the virus over the weekend.