S. Korea Reports 11th Death from COVID-19

Write: 2020-02-26 09:44:56Update: 2020-02-26 10:32:39

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported its eleventh death related to novel coronavirus on Tuesday. 

According to Namyangju City and Myongji Hospital in Gyeonggi Province, the latest victim, a 35-year-old Mongolian man, died at the Goyang-located hospital while receiving treatment in isolation. 

The man, who was suffering from a liver disease and end-stage renal failure, reportedly entered the country on February 12 to receive a liver transplant. 

The patient was sent to the hospital on Monday as his condition significantly worsened and he tested positive for the virus. 

An official at the hospital said an investigation is underway to find the exact cause of death, but it would be logical to rule that the patient died because of his underlying conditions.

The Mongolian man, South Korea's eleventh COVID-19-related death, is the first foreigner in the country to die from the virus.
