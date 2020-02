Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has formed a special committee to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.The committee was formed on Wednesday comprised of 18 lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties. It is set to be headed by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Jin-pyo.Their aim will be to devise measures to promptly contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, minimize public anxiety and mitigate the related economic fallout. Additionally, they will mull over ways to strengthen quarantine measures and improve emergency response manuals.The committee will operate until May 29, when the term of the current 20th National Assembly ends.