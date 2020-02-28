Gov't to Submit Extra Budget Bill Totaling More Than 6.2 Tln Won Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will submit to the National Assembly next week an extra budget bill totaling more than six-point-two trillion won needed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who on Friday announced the government's emergency measures to cushion the outbreak's impact, said the extra budget will be greater than that during the 2015 MERS outbreak, which totaled six-point-two trillion won.The budget bill will support the country's quarantine efforts, assist small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) and small business owners, stabilize people's livelihoods and the job market, and support regional economies.When asked about the extra budget's impact on the country's financial soundness, Hong said issuing deficit-covering bonds may be necessary, further expanding sovereign debt.Regarding the growth outlook, the minister said the government's forecast will be adjusted in the year's second-half economic policy directive expected to be announced in July.