Hong Sang-soo Wins Best Director at Berlin Film Festival

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean director Hong Sang-soo on Saturday won best director at the Berlin International Film Festival for his latest film, "The Woman Who Ran."Hong was awarded the Silver Bear prize for best director with his 24th feature at the 70th Berlin Film Festival, which closed on Saturday.In an acceptance speech at the awards ceremony in Berlin, Hong said he would like to thank everyone who worked on the film, and introduced the film's actresses, including lead Kim Min-hee.It is the fourth time that Hong's films were recognized in the world's three major film festivals – Cannes, Berlin and Venice.Kim, known to be in an extramarital relationship with the director, was awarded best actress for her role in "On the Beach at Night Alone" at the Berlin film festival in 2017."The Woman Who Ran" is a story about a woman who meets three friends while her husband is on a business trip and enjoys her conversations with them.