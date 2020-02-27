BTS Tops Billboard 200 Album Chart for 4th Time

Photo : YONHAP News

K-Pop sensation BTS has topped the Billboard 200 Chart for the fourth time.According to Billboard on Sunday, the seven-member group’s new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” released on February 21, came in at Number One on the Billboard 200.Billboard said the album hit the top spot with 422-thousand equivalent album units earned as of last Thursday. Of those units, 347-thousand were in traditional album sales, 26-thousand in track equivalent albums and 48-thousand in streaming equivalent albums. Ten downloaded songs or one-thousand-500 song streams is counted as one album purchase.Billboard cited that the latest feat is the fourth Number One in less than two years for the South Korean pop group.BTS is the only South Korean act to ever top the Billboard 200 Chart four consecutive times. According to Billboard, the Beatles are the only group in its history that topped four album charts faster than BTS.