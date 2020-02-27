Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Gov't, Top Office, DP To Seek All Means to Expand Mask Production

Write: 2020-03-04 10:31:24Update: 2020-03-04 11:01:06

Gov't, Top Office, DP To Seek All Means to Expand Mask Production

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, presidential office and the ruling camp have decided to seek all means possible to expand the production of face masks as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who is leading the Democratic Party’s committee on tackling COVID-19, said such measures were discussed during a response meeting held at the National Assembly on Wednesday. Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and the top office’s chief policy secretary Kim Sang-jo were in attendance.

Lee said among measures to expand mask production are drastically reducing exports and encouraging manufacturers to produce more during the weekends.  

In a bid to boost fairness and efficiency of distributing masks, the party, government and top office will mull over ways to block duplicate purchases and to minimize lines of people waiting to buy masks.  

Meanwhile, Lee said he believes the virus outbreak is expected to reach its peak this week and the next.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >