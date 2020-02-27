Gov't, Top Office, DP To Seek All Means to Expand Mask Production

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, presidential office and the ruling camp have decided to seek all means possible to expand the production of face masks as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who is leading the Democratic Party’s committee on tackling COVID-19, said such measures were discussed during a response meeting held at the National Assembly on Wednesday. Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and the top office’s chief policy secretary Kim Sang-jo were in attendance.Lee said among measures to expand mask production are drastically reducing exports and encouraging manufacturers to produce more during the weekends.In a bid to boost fairness and efficiency of distributing masks, the party, government and top office will mull over ways to block duplicate purchases and to minimize lines of people waiting to buy masks.Meanwhile, Lee said he believes the virus outbreak is expected to reach its peak this week and the next.