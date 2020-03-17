Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Opens Over 4% Lower Following US Market Plunge

Write: 2020-03-17 09:28:31Update: 2020-03-17 10:00:43

KOSPI Opens Over 4% Lower Following US Market Plunge

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean stock market opened significantly weak following an overnight U.S. stock market crash.  

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) stood at one-thousand-640-point-84 points when trading began at 9 a.m, down by 74-point-02 points, or four-point-32 percent, from Monday’s closing. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday shed two-thousand-997-point-10 points, or 12-point-93 percent, logging its steepest loss since October 1987. 

The market plunges came even after the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed the key interest rate by a full percentage point to virtually zero on Sunday in an effort to ease the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a similar response to COVID-19, the Bank of Korea(BOK) also cut its key interest rate by a half of a percentage point to zero-point-75 percent on Monday.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >