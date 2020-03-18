Foreign Minister Holds Conference Call to Discuss COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha took part in a conference call with the foreign ministers of several major countries on Thursday to discuss cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.Also taking part in the roughly 70-minute phone call were the foreign ministers of Canada, Australia, Brazil, Italy and Turkey and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.The ministers shared their respective situations regarding quarantine efforts, immigration control and economic and social measures taken to combat the virus. They also exchanged opinions on the importance of strengthening international cooperation through the G20.They especially stressed the need for G20 member states to closely cooperate in order to formulate comprehensive and effective policies to respond to global health and economic crises.Kang said that in closely cooperating to fight the spread of COVID-19, countries should take measures in a non-discriminatory, transparent and open way.In particular, she stressed the importance of prior discussions and notifications when implementing immigration controls in order to minimize harm to travelers. She also raised the importance of granting entry consideration to business people and those on humanitarian missions.