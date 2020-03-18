'Medical Supplies Trump Requested Were COVID-19 Testing Kits'

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea said medical supplies that U.S. President Donald Trump requested during a phone conversation with President Moon Jae-in were testing kits for COVID-19.Jeong Eun-kyeong, the head of the central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said on Wednesday that five different testing kits, which received emergency approval, have been used to conduct 20-thousand tests on a daily basis.Jeong said it would be possible to send the kits to the U.S. as long as it doesn't affect quarantine efforts in the country.She explained that the five kit developers are in the process of expanding production, and any volume exceeding the necessary amount for domestic quarantine and patient management are being exported.