U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the Group of Seven major economies and other countries must continue to urge North Korea to return to denuclearization talks.Pompeo made the call during a press briefing after a teleconference with his G7 counterparts.Pompeo said that he discussed a wide array of issues with his G7 counterparts, including their responses to the coronavirus pandemic and Iran's nuclear program.He said that "Similarly, the G7 and all nations must remain united in calling on North Korea to return to negotiations and stay committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure over its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs."