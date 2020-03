Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech Republic has lifted a ban on the operation of direct flights to South Korea amid reports of the slowing spread of the novel coronavirus.The South Korean Embassy in Prague said on Wednesday that the ban was lifted the previous day.The European country also removed South Korea from the list of high-risk countries in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.The move came as the embassy has constantly explained to Czech authorities and media the notable progress in South Korea's fight against the virus.The Czech Republic suspended regular flight operations between Prague and Incheon as of March 5. It is expected to take some time for flight service to resume, as the European Union has imposed a travel ban on all foreigners through April 16.