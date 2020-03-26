Poll Shows Support for Ruling Party Topping Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

Support for the ruling party appears stronger than that for the main opposition party ahead of the April 15 general elections.According to a recent poll by Hankook Research, 31-point-eight percent of respondents said they would vote for the candidate of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) in district races. Some 19-point-three percent said they would pull the lever for the candidate of the United Future Party(UFP).In the proportional representation vote, 21-point-two percent of respondents said they would vote for the DP and 19 percent said they would vote for the UFP.Support for the ruling party has climbed since the previous poll taken last month, while support for the main opposition fell.The survey of two-thousand adults over the course of three days from March 21 was commissioned by KBS. It had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points