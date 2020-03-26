Moon Shares COVID-19 Experiences in G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for international solidarity in an online summit of G20 major economies arranged to fight off a coronavirus-triggered global crisis.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok, Moon urged the G20 member states to share COVID-19 quarantine experiences and clinical data and join forces in developing treatments and vaccines.The special summit was held on Thursday night, Korea time, as the virus-related death toll across the world topped 21-thousand and global infections surpassed 471-thousand.Sharing his country’s experience of fighting the disease, the South Korean leader mentioned several highly touted measures, including swift development of diagnostic reagents, drive-through testing and developing mobile apps for self-quarantine.Moon assessed the country also maximized the efficiency of quarantine through special entry procedures while minimizing restrictions on people’s movement.Introducing 132 trillion won worth of expansionary macroeconomic policies drafted by his administration, the president also stressed the need of bold fiscal policies to fight the pandemic.As a way of alleviating the virus’ negative impact on the global economy, Moon also proposed that countries maintain crucial economic exchanges across borders and travel of essential workforces, including businesspeople, scientists and doctors.