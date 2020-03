Photo : YONHAP News

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has climbed to nine-thousand-332.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported 91 new cases as of 12 a.m. Friday.The number of imported cases is on the rise, making up 309 of South Korea's total cases as of Friday. This week alone, 165 of the country's new cases were imported, including 100 from Europe.Some 13 of Friday's 91 new cases were discovered during stepped-up entry procedures, raising the total number of cases detected during entry to 144.Eight additional deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 139.A total of 384 people were newly released from quarantine, bringing the total number of those making full recoveries to four-thousand-528.