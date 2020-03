Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Sunday.Other details were not immediately available, including where the launch was made and what type of projectiles were launched.It was the fourth round of such launches this month.The latest launch came eight days after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles believed to be its version of the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) from its western county of Sonchon in North Pyongan Province.