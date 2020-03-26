S. Korea's Coronavirus Response Mentioned in US Educational Materials on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. nonprofit organization has produced and distributed educational material regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and South Korea's responses.The World History Digital Education Foundation said on Sunday that in partnership with the National Council for Social Studies, it is offering a set of free resources for Social Studies teachers to use in addressing the current COVID-19 pandemic.The resources were reportedly distributed to about 15-thousand teachers.The 57-page text is comprised of three sections: comparison with the influenza pandemic of 1918; geographic diffusion; and globalization and economic impact.It compares the novel coronavirus to the 1918 disease called "Spanish flu" and analyzes the growth of virus cases and responses in Italy, South Korea and the United States.Regarding South Korea, the material said that the country has been "very aggressive" in response to the spread of the virus, especially in testing since the outbreak. It added that the country created drive-thru clinics, increasing the level of testing and medical care.