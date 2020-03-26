Menu Content

Gov't Considering Damages Claim Against British COVID-19 Patient Who Broke Self-quarantine

Write: 2020-03-30 15:06:33Update: 2020-03-30 15:25:09

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government is considering seeking damages, as well as recompense of treatment costs, against a British national who violated self-quarantine while waiting for COVID-19 test results.

At a press briefing on Monday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the Justice Ministry has launched an investigation into the case involving the British man in his 30s, who tested positive for the virus in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Suwon.

Kim said the man, currently hospitalized for treatment, will be summoned after he is released and then authorities will then decide whether to deport him.

He said the Justice Ministry may also file for damages if the man's quarantine violations are recognized as illegal acts that caused losses for the country.

After entering South Korea with symptoms on March 20, the man broke self-quarantine rules by repeatedly leaving his residence in Suwon without wearing a protective mask for five days, coming into contact with 23 people in four cities.
