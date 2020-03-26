S. Koreans Stranded in Moscow after Sudden Flight Cancellation

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 100 South Koreans have reportedly been stranded in Moscow after a flight bound for South Korea was abruptly cancelled on Monday.According to the South Korean Embassy in Russia, Russian airline Aeroflot's Flight SU250, which was scheduled to take off from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at 8:45 p.m. Monday and arrive at Incheon International Airport at 11 a.m. Tuesday, was suddenly cancelled.About 90 South Korean passengers were reportedly notified of the cancellation at the airport.The embassy said on its homepage that the Russian airline refused to confirm the reasons for the cancellation and took the position that it cannot arrange a new flight for the passengers yet.Last week, Russia announced a move to halt all international flights following a rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The move took effect from Friday.The embassy said that if flights connecting Moscow and Incheon do not resume soon, it would consider a chartered flight to bring South Koreans back home.