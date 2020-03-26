Foreign Ministry: Virus Test Kits to be Exported to US Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry revealed on Tuesday that South Korean coronavirus test kits would soon be exported to the United States.A ministry official said the shipment would likely be delivered in the near future, when asked about the issue by reporters.According to official, test kits made by three South Korean companies, which have obtained interim approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA), would be part of the first batch with more to follow.The official did not elaborate on the total amount, but said the U.S. is known to be trying hard to import kits as the COVID-19 situation is urgent and demand for testing is very high.Early last week, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with President Moon Jae-in and asked for support from South Korea in the form of medical equipment.