Campaign Period for General Elections to Kick off Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Thursday will mark the official start of the two-week campaign period for the upcoming general elections, which will determine the new occupants of the 300-seat unicameral parliament in South Korea. The election watchdog chief has called on the public to vote, noting all of the country's authority stems from the people.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: Candidates and their supporters are set to hit the campaign trail to woo voters from Thursday when the official general elections campaign period kicks off.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Wednesday, during the period, which will run through April 14, candidates, their spouses and key campaign office members will be allowed to stump in public places wearing sashes, labels and other accessories.Candidates and campaign officials will be allowed to engage in campaign activities using the Internet or text messages on the day of the elections on April 15.Posters will be allowed at venues designated by the NEC and candidates can send leaflets to households after gaining permission from the election watchdog.Candidates can also make TV or radio speeches once or twice on each medium with each appearance limited to ten minutes.NEC chief Kwon Soon-il encouraged the public to exercise their right to vote, stressing it would be a critical turning point for the future of the country.Kwon also reassured the public of the watchdog’s efforts to make the elections safe despite the COVID-19 scare. He said all polling stations would undergo thorough disinfection and voters would be checked for fever before entry. Those exhibiting symptoms will be led to temporary booths.In addition, separate booths will be set up for those currently in quarantine at hospitals and treatment centers.Meanwhile, overseas South Koreans began heading to polling stations set up at the country's diplomatic missions around the world.Overseas polling, open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from April 1 to 6, was initially scheduled to open to about 172-thousand people eligible to vote abroad.However, only 53 percent will be able to vote this year as the NEC suspended election operations in about 40 countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.