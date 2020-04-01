Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea to Deliver $6 Mln Worth of Quarantine Supplies to 14 Countries

Write: 2020-04-02 13:26:39Update: 2020-04-02 16:06:38

S. Korea to Deliver $6 Mln Worth of Quarantine Supplies to 14 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will deliver quarantine supplies worth six million U.S. dollars to 14 countries, including Iran.

A high-level official at the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the supplies to fight the novel coronavirus will be sent to five countries in Asia, three in Central and South America, and six in Africa and the Middle East.

Two-million-dollars worth of humanitarian aid will be delivered to Iran, including two sets of DNA-testing Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR) equipment and 500 units of disinfectant spray will be sent this week.

Seoul is also considering providing one-million-dollars worth of supplies to four countries that are recipients of its Official Development Assistance(ODA) program.

As for sending COVID-19 test kits to the United States, the official said Seoul is supporting three domestic developers' export negotiations with the country.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >