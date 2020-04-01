S. Korea to Deliver $6 Mln Worth of Quarantine Supplies to 14 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will deliver quarantine supplies worth six million U.S. dollars to 14 countries, including Iran.A high-level official at the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the supplies to fight the novel coronavirus will be sent to five countries in Asia, three in Central and South America, and six in Africa and the Middle East.Two-million-dollars worth of humanitarian aid will be delivered to Iran, including two sets of DNA-testing Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR) equipment and 500 units of disinfectant spray will be sent this week.Seoul is also considering providing one-million-dollars worth of supplies to four countries that are recipients of its Official Development Assistance(ODA) program.As for sending COVID-19 test kits to the United States, the official said Seoul is supporting three domestic developers' export negotiations with the country.