Photo : YONHAP News

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world has surpassed one million.According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday afternoon eastern daylight time, there were over one million and two thousand COVID-19 cases worldwide.The world marked the grim milestone just about three months after China reported its first official coronavirus case in late December.The number of confirmed cases worldwide topped 500-thousand on March 26 and doubled in just a week to reach the one million mark.The global number of virus-related deaths surpassed 51-thousand.The United States now has the most cases in the world, confirming over 234-thousand, followed by Italy and Spain with over 110-thousand each.