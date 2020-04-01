Moon: S. Korea Willing to Share COVID-19 Experience with Int'l Community

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke on the phone on Thursday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a press briefing that in the talks, President Moon expressed the country's willingness to share its quarantine experiences and clinical data with the international community, including Denmark.President Moon emphasized the importance of international coordination to terminate the COVID-19 outbreak as quickly as possible, and proposed close cooperation to minimize the economic fallout of the outbreak and facilitate trade among countries.Frederiksen said her government is looking forward to working together with South Korea, especially at a time when the supply of medical products is emerging as a critical issue in her country.The Danish prime minister reportedly showed a great interest in imports of South Korea's test kits and medical devices. Moon asked her to list what Denmark needs, saying that South Korea would actively consider support as long as conditions are allowed.