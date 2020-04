Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea recorded this year its second warmest March to date.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), last month's average temperature of seven-point-nine degrees Celsius is the second highest for March since the agency started compiling related data in 1973.The highest record of eight-point-one degrees was logged in 2018.The KMA said the warm weather was due to the weak development of the Siberian high pressure front, adding that warm temperatures experienced over the winter are continuing into spring.Meanwhile, rainfall posted just over 28 millimeters last month, compared to the average 47 to 59 millimeters in past years.