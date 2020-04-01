Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Online Shopping in Feb. Jumps Nearly 25% Due to COVID-19

Write: 2020-04-03 16:55:22Update: 2020-04-03 17:49:04

Online Shopping in Feb. Jumps Nearly 25% Due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The volume of online shopping in South Korea posted the steepest increase in 16 months in February amid social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from Statistics Korea on Friday showed online transactions jumped more than 24 percent year-on-year to well over eleven-point-nine trillion won. It's the sharpest growth since October 2018. 

As more people are buying groceries and daily necessities over the internet, online shopping also accounted for a record 27-point-seven percent of total retail sales.

By item, sales of fresh produce, food and beverages and delivery services have soared as consumers are increasingly eating in. Sales of toilet paper, hand sanitizers, detergents and electronic appliances are also up. 

In contrast, the pandemic is taking a brutal toll on culture, leisure, travel and transportation services.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >