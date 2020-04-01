Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

KEI: S. Korea Can Help Many Countries in Fight Against COVID-19

Write: 2020-04-03 17:36:23Update: 2020-04-03 17:50:34

KEI: S. Korea Can Help Many Countries in Fight Against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based think tank has emphasized South Korea’s role in overcoming the coronavirus outbreak across the world. 

According to the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea(AMCHAM) on Friday, Kyle Ferrier, director of academic affairs and research at the Korea Economic Institute(KEI), assessed Seoul’s potential in coping with the virus during a webinar earlier in the day. 

Speaking on the pandemic's economic impact on South Korea-U.S. relations, Ferrier said South Korea is “in a strong position” to respond to the infectious disease and can help other countries overcome its threat. 

He said South Korea is in a much better position than it was during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, and stressed that right now, the most important thing for the two allies to do is expand multilateral cooperation based on bilateral ties.

KEI is a nonprofit based in Washington that focuses its activities and research on all aspects of South Korea-U.S. relations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >