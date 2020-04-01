KEI: S. Korea Can Help Many Countries in Fight Against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based think tank has emphasized South Korea’s role in overcoming the coronavirus outbreak across the world.According to the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea(AMCHAM) on Friday, Kyle Ferrier, director of academic affairs and research at the Korea Economic Institute(KEI), assessed Seoul’s potential in coping with the virus during a webinar earlier in the day.Speaking on the pandemic's economic impact on South Korea-U.S. relations, Ferrier said South Korea is “in a strong position” to respond to the infectious disease and can help other countries overcome its threat.He said South Korea is in a much better position than it was during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, and stressed that right now, the most important thing for the two allies to do is expand multilateral cooperation based on bilateral ties.KEI is a nonprofit based in Washington that focuses its activities and research on all aspects of South Korea-U.S. relations.