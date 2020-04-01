Survey: UFP's Satellite Party Still Ahead of DP's in Proportional Representation Votes

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the main opposition United Future Party’s(UFP) satellite party continues to be ahead of the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) offshoot in terms of securing proportional representation votes in next week’s general elections.Pollster Realmeter surveyed two-thousand-521 eligible voters between last Monday and Friday and found that 25 percent said they intend to vote for the Future Korea Party(FKP), down two-point-four percentage points from a week earlier.Twenty-one-point-seven percent said they will vote for the DP-linked Together Citizens' Party, down eight-point-one percentage points.Meanwhile, 14-point-four percent of the surveyed said they plan to vote for another pro-Moon Jae-in proportional party set up by former DP lawmakers Sohn Hye-won and Chung Bong-ju, roughly translated into English as "Open Democratic Party." The figure is up two-point-seven percentage points from a week ago.Eight-and-a-half percent of respondents said they will vote for the minor Justice Party, up two-point-six percentage points, while four-point seven percent said they would vote for the People’s Party, up point-four percentage points from a week earlier.The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.