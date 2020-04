Photo : YONHAP News

The number of moviegoers in South Korea fell below 100-thousand over the weekend as more people stayed home amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.According to the Korean Film Council(KOFIC) on Monday, just over 80-thousand people went to the movies on Saturday and Sunday, marking the lowest weekend figure.The drop is attributed to closures of large movie theaters and a lack of any major new films."Ip Man 4: The Finale" dominated the box office, attracting less than ten-thousand viewers both on Saturday and Sunday.As of Sunday, not a single South Korean film made the top ten in the box office.