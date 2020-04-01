Authorities to Heighten Quarantine Inspection of Entertainment Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea will heighten on-site inspections of entertainment establishments, including clubs, as the country's young people continue to ignore social distancing despite concerns over clusters of novel coronavirus infections.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said on Tuesday that inspections at clubs will take place between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. starting this week.The headquarters also said the current food sanitary inspections at entertainment businesses will be enhanced to joint probes involving the police and health inspectors on the weekends.Following a two-week inspection of 30-thousand-380 businesses, authorities issued an administrative order against 43 establishments violating quarantine rules.Seven-thousand-315 others with minor violations were issued administrative guidance.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, earlier expressed concern over the possibility of young people frequenting clubs becoming "silent spreaders" of the virus.