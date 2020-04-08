38 North: N. Korea Likely Conducted Dummy Missile Ejection Test

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based North Korea monitoring website says North Korea appears to have conducted a dummy missile ejection test at its Sinpo shipyard in recent days.38 North presented the assessment on Wednesday citing commercial satellite imagery.The site said that the April 5 images show the service tower on the ejection test pad pulled back from its static position, along with movement relating to a possible ejection canister.It said two service vehicles or trailers and a small crane were also seen near to the service tower.The site added that four unidentified objects are arrayed on the impact berm located off the west side of the pad, suggesting an ejection test may have just occurred.It said that the purpose of the test cannot be confirmed but is likely for reliability testing, adding that it cannot determine whether testing has ended or additional ejections may be forthcoming.